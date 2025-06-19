Tommy Freeman insists the British and Irish Lions' heavyweight threequarters are ready to give the Australia tour lift off by leaving a lasting impression on Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

Andy Farrell is fielding the biggest centres and wings he has available in his squad with England try machine Freeman joined by Duhan van der Merwe, Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu.

All four weigh over 100kg and the muscular midfield partnership of Aki and Tuipulotu in particular is generating excitement ahead of Friday’s evening’s curtain raiser to the expedition Down Under.

Freeman is keen for them to make a statement by going for the jugular against a dangerous Pumas side that is ranked fifth in the world.

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell with Finn Russell (right) during a training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

“Without giving away too much, hopefully there will be a lot of tries and instinctive playing. It's going to be a lot of fun - and dangerous,” Freeman said.

“We're not going to be there to set stuff up and go through phases for the sake of going through phases. We want to score off the back of anything we can.

“There are threats that players have to offer and we have ball players who can put us into space.”

The first outing of a 10-fixture itinerary that culminates in a three-Test series against the Wallabies will provide an early indication of the Lions' tactical identity under Farrell.

Richard Wigglesworth hinted at the creative prowess of half-backs Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith and full-back Marcus Smith when analysing the potential to trouble Argentina, but even the tourists' attack coach concedes it is the combination of Aki and Tuipulotu that really captures the imagination.

“We’ve got power, pace and no little skill in between. I’m excited to see the centre partnership as they can play through and around teams. They should create some space for those boys outside,” Wigglesworth said.

“They can definitely test the gain line, but they've also got really high-level skill with a short passing game and balls out the back.”

Farrell has lit a fire under those players involved against Argentina by declaring the race for Test places is wide open.

The challenge facing Freeman and his team-mates is to capture the eye of the Lions head coach with individual performances that will propel them into his thinking against Australia, while also serving the greater cause.

“Andy has been really good talking about us impressing each other rather than anyone else outside the picture,” Freeman said.

“You want to obviously play well for yourself and get yourself selected for these Test matches and doing that on Friday night would help, but at the end of the day you have to play well and do your role for the team.

