Tow path closed after discovery of World War Two grenade
Police have urged pedestrians to avoid the tow path area at Bridge Street, Portadown due to what is believed to be a historic piece of munition - a WW2 grenade – that has been discovered this evening,
By Graeme Cousins
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:01 pm
PSNI Inspector Conway said: “Police are working to clear the area at this time.
“I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.
“I want to thank those who may be affected as we continue our work to clear the area.”