N.I. school cancel sixth form formal after two pupils injured in horror crash

A school in Northern Ireland has cancelled a sixth form formal after two pupils were involved in a serious road traffic collision.

The one vehicle collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when a white Fiat Grand Punto collided with a tree on Ballycrochan Road in Bangor.

The white Fiat Grand Punto. (Photo: Presseye)

Four young women were injured in the collision.

Two of the women have since been discharged from hospital but an 18 year-old Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College pupil and a 19 year-old woman are still in a critical condition in hospital.

It has been reported that the Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College pupil has sustained life-changing injuries.

The car collided with a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning. (Photo: Presseye)

In a message published on the school's website, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College principal, Matthew Pitts, confirmed the Year 14 formal, which was due to take place this week, had been cancelled.

"You may be aware that two of our sixth form students were involved in a road traffic accident at the weekend," said Mr. Pitts.

At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with them, the other young people involved and their families.

"We will be providing support here in the college and if you feel your son or daughter is struggling, please contact us as soon as possible.

The Ballyrochan Road was closed for a significant amount of time on Sunday. (Photo: Pacemaker)

"The Year 14 formal has been cancelled.

"Following recent events, we have taken the decision to cancel next week’s Year 14 formal. We have taken this decision in the best interests of the school community and it goes without saying that our thoughts and prayers are with all of the girls involved and their families."

Mr. Pitts said the school intends to reschedule the formal later in the year.

!Following lengthy discussions, and considering different perspectives, we feel that it would be difficult for us to do justice to a celebratory event when members of our community have been involved in a serious road traffic accident.

"We obviously share your disappointment as we value the opportunity to celebrate the end of Sixth Form but we will hopefully arrange an event later in the year when we can gather together to share our memories and experiences."

