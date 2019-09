The Quintinmanus Road, outside Dungannon, has reopened following a fatal road traffic collision this morning (Sunday 15 September).

Earlier Bridget Currie, who was in her 70's and from the Dungannon area, died when she was hit by a car when walking on the Quintinmanus Road.

