Traffic delays expected after collison between bus and car in NI town

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said the crashed happened shortly before 3pm at Flush Place in Lurgan.

The incident, involving a Translink bus, appears to have occurred on the roundabout close to Moutray’s Spar.

Cllr Moutray said: “At this stage there doesn’t appear to be anyone hurt.

Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route

“However it is causing a huge traffic blockage just at school closing time and it is best to avoid the area if possible.”

