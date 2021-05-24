Traffic delays expected after collison between bus and car in NI town

Traffic delays are expected after a crash between a bus and a car in an NI town this afternoon.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:11 pm

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said the crashed happened shortly before 3pm at Flush Place in Lurgan.

The incident, involving a Translink bus, appears to have occurred on the roundabout close to Moutray’s Spar.

Cllr Moutray said: “At this stage there doesn’t appear to be anyone hurt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route

“However it is causing a huge traffic blockage just at school closing time and it is best to avoid the area if possible.”

-

-

Almac scientists’ breakthrough could ‘stop cancer in its tracks’ Read full story here

-

--

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.