A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on yesterday - December 23

The Moylagh Road area of Beragh

The man was in his 40s

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that a man aged in his 40s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moylagh Road area of Beragh.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.50am on Monday, 23rd December, that a lorry had been involved in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Moylagh Road, which was closed for a period of time following the collision, has since re-opened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.