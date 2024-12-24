A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on yesterday - December 23

The Moylagh Road area of Beragh
The man was in his 40s

Police have confirmed that a man aged in his 40s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moylagh Road area of Beragh.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.50am on Monday, 23rd December, that a lorry had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Moylagh Road, which was closed for a period of time following the collision, has since re-opened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

You can call 101 and quote reference 267 of 23/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

