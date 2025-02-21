A second woman has died following different road traffic collisions yesterday

Two women have died in separate road traffic collisions (File image)

Police have confirmed that a woman has died as a result of a collision on the main Dungannon-Cookstown Road yesterday, Thursday 20 February

The crash involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note occurred close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.

The deceased, who was a passenger in the Ka, sadly died at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A second woman died following a collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux, on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, at around 3.10pm

The Collision Investigation Unit investigating the circumstances of both crashes and would like to hear from witnesses and those who may have captured any footage in the area.