A26 closed northbound - diversions expected for some time
Police are advising the diversion will remain in place for some time
Police are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the A26 Frosses Road, Ballymoney.
Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Glarryford junction onto the Dunminning Road.
Please avoid the area as the diversions are likely to remain in place for some time.
