Air ambulance tasked to 'serious road traffic collision' in Co Down - diversions in place for motorists

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Oct 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 14:17 BST
Road users are advised the Ballygowan Road, Comber is closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
placeholder image
Read More
'Paul was only 21, with his whole life ahead of him' - Fresh appeal launched for...

When asked for information, a spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Authority said: ‘The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12:33 on Monday, 20th October, following reports of an RTC in the Ballygowan Road area, Comber.

‘NIAS tasked 1 Emergency Ambulance, a Hazarcous Area Response Team and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the scene.

Air ambulanceplaceholder image
Air ambulance

‘No one was taken from the scene’.

Diversions are in place at the junction of the Old Ballygowan Road and the junction with the Hillsborough Road.

Please seek alternate routes for your journey.

Related topics:Air ambulanceDiversionsRTC
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice