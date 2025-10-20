Air ambulance tasked to 'serious road traffic collision' in Co Down - diversions in place for motorists

Road users are advised the Ballygowan Road, Comber is closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

When asked for information, a spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Authority said: ‘The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12:33 on Monday, 20th October, following reports of an RTC in the Ballygowan Road area, Comber.

‘NIAS tasked 1 Emergency Ambulance, a Hazarcous Area Response Team and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the scene.

Air ambulance

‘No one was taken from the scene’.

Diversions are in place at the junction of the Old Ballygowan Road and the junction with the Hillsborough Road.