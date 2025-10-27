Airline blows into Edinburgh: Here's how much you'll pay for a new flight linking Belfast with the Scottish capital, and how often you can travel

Stephen McGuinness from the Bready Ulster Scots Pipe Band, EasyJet cabin manager Keshia, Belfast City Airport duty manager Jason Whiteside and EasyJet pilot James welcome the new Edinburgh route.

Belfast blew into Edinburgh this week, after EasyJet opened a new route from City Airport to the Scottish capital.

The first flight left on yesterday afternoon, and it will now will operate five times a week – every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

EasyJet said the new route “strengthens domestic connectivity” as well as serving an increasing demand for travel between Northern Ireland and large cities across the United Kingdom.

Said Kevin Doyle, the airline’s UK Country Manager: “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of our new service from Belfast City to Edinburgh today, providing even more choice for our business and leisure customers alike.

“As the largest airline in Northern Ireland, we are proud to offer great value fares and convenient connections for our customers looking to explore the fantastic experiences Scotland has to offer.”

The new route is the eighth service EasyJet has added to Belfast City since beginning operations there in 2021. Seats on flights between Belfast and Edinburgh start at £14.99 and can be booked on EasyJet’s app, or on easyjet.com.

Belfast City Airport’s aviation development manager, Ellie McGimpsey, said the latest route “further strengthens our domestic offering and provides passengers with even more choice when flying”.

“Launching ahead of Christmas, this route is perfectly timed for those planning a festive trip, while providing more opportunities for short breaks, family visits, or seasonal travel,” she added.