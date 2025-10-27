Airline blows into Edinburgh: Here's how much you'll pay for a new flight linking Belfast with the Scottish capital, and how often you can travel
The first flight left on yesterday afternoon, and it will now will operate five times a week – every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.
EasyJet said the new route “strengthens domestic connectivity” as well as serving an increasing demand for travel between Northern Ireland and large cities across the United Kingdom.
Said Kevin Doyle, the airline’s UK Country Manager: “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of our new service from Belfast City to Edinburgh today, providing even more choice for our business and leisure customers alike.
“As the largest airline in Northern Ireland, we are proud to offer great value fares and convenient connections for our customers looking to explore the fantastic experiences Scotland has to offer.”
The new route is the eighth service EasyJet has added to Belfast City since beginning operations there in 2021. Seats on flights between Belfast and Edinburgh start at £14.99 and can be booked on EasyJet’s app, or on easyjet.com.
Belfast City Airport’s aviation development manager, Ellie McGimpsey, said the latest route “further strengthens our domestic offering and provides passengers with even more choice when flying”.
“Launching ahead of Christmas, this route is perfectly timed for those planning a festive trip, while providing more opportunities for short breaks, family visits, or seasonal travel,” she added.
“The addition of this service enhances Belfast City Airport’s already comprehensive route network to Scotland, increasing frequency and offering passengers unmatched convenience for both business and leisure travel.”