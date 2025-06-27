Alert now ended: Cordons in place following discovery of a suspicious device now removed
Police had advised the public to avoid the area after discovery of a suspicious device
The police previously said:
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Slaibh Mor area of Mullaghbawn in south Armagh.
A public safety operation is currently in place following the report of the discovery of a suspicious device, shortly before 1am this morning, Friday 27th June.
Cordons are in place at the Junction of Tullymacreevey Road and Cranny Road and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.
More updates to follow in due course.