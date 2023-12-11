Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Head Road, Kilkeel.

In a PSNI statement, Inspector Gibson said: “A report was received shortly before 4.40pm on Saturday afternoon, 9th December of a collision involving a quad and Nissan Micra.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“The driver of the quad was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and the passenger of the quad also required hospital treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the car suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.