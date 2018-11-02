Audi A4 occupants who may have seen NI man moments before fatal collision asked to come forward

The PSNI is urging the occupants of a white Audi A4 who they believe may have seen late Northern Ireland man, Eamon McCafferty, in the moments before he was struck by another vehicle in August to come forward.

The 58 year-old died following a fatal road traffic collision near Claudy in the early hours of Saturday, August 18.

Foreglen Road, Co. Londonderry.

On Friday (November 2, 2018) morning police in Londonderry issued a fresh appeal for information.

Constable Joanne Boyd said: “Mr Eamon McCafferty (58) was a pedestrian who was struck by a blue Hyundai I10 on the Foreglen Road around 2am that Saturday.

“We are appealing to the occupant(s) of a white-coloured Audi A4 which was travelling on the Foreglen Road from the direction of Dungiven towards Claudy between 1.55 a.m. and 2.10 a.m. to contact us as we believe they may have seen Mr McCafferty/the blue Hyundai car prior to the collision.

“We would also ask drivers who have dash-cam fitted in their cars or motorcyclists with helmet cameras who may have been on this road at the time of the collision to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 154 of 18/08/18."