Barry Mohan

Mr Mohan’s death was announced by his band in a statement from Rising PR: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up, in a road traffic collision last night.

Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric. His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose and fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”

In a statement, James O'Connor said: “It's such a sad day today!. This young man taken way before his time!. We had many a great night together!. An absolute gentleman and a cracking musician and singer. im honoured to have been lucky enough to share the stage with you Barry Mohan you are going to be severely missed bud!. My sincere condolences to Pauric and Marina and all the family and friends.

Keep that stage warm up there!

I will miss you forever bud”.

In another post, One for the Road, said: “We are absolutely devastated to hear this morning on the tragic passing of Barry Mohan.

"Barry was a musical genius and inspired so many people in the music industry.

"We’ve had many’s a craic, many’s a drink and many’s a sing song together through the years. He will be greatly missed by so many across the world. We are blessed to have shared the stage with him so many times! His smile could light up any room. Out greatest condolences to Marina, Pauric, Céala Rose and his family and friends far and wide.

“We will miss you Baz

“Rest in peace buddy”

Meanwhile, Dungannon Comhaltas - Craobh Uí Néill CCÉ, Dún Geanainn, said: “We are so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up. Barry was the son of Marina Ní Mocháin - a great friend of ours in Dungannon Comhaltas.

Barry played with our Branch on a few social occasions and we are blessed that he was such a great friend to many of our members. We are devastated at his loss. Our hearts go out to Marina and Pauric. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

And in another post John Garrity Music said: “Rest in peace Barry Mohan. Today I learned of the sad passing of a great friend, fellow musician and a true character. I was blessed to be able to call Barry a good friend, and he was always there to support any way he could.

"Jonathan and I were lucky enough to have him join us at gigs a few times on the banjo. I am in shock and totally devastated and all my prayers and thoughts are with his family and his daughter. I pray to god that Barry is in heaven after this tragic accident.

“Pictured below is Barry busking in Belfast with my equipment on the day he encouraged me to start and was there to show me the ropes…

“I will miss you so much Barry thank you for everything”

And in another online tribute, More Power To Your Elbow said: “It is with great sadness that on Monday 17th October, news spread throughout the country of the tragic death of musician, singer and songwriter Barry Mohan.

“Barry was a major figure along with his brother Pauric in the ever popular and brilliant band "All Folk'd Up".

"A wonderful talent not only with the band but also as a solo artist.

"Barry had the music world at his feet and the number of times our bands crossed paths there was always great respect and admiration.

"To be honest it was just good craic and a laugh.

“Apart from his musical strengths he was one of life's good guys, always ready for a chat and would pick up the guitar play a tune and entertain no matter the occasion. What the music world has lost here heaven has definitely gained and there are a few good friends of ours ready Barry to join you up there for a cracking session.

“No words of ours will ease the pain and suffering the Mohan family are experiencing today.

"All we can do is look on in sympathy and stare through the window of pain knowing that the music world has a lost a good one but more importantly the family have lost a son and a brother.

“Until we meet again Barry, to his late father Declan, his mother Marina, brother Pauric, daughter Céala Rose and the entire Mohan family, We the band of More Power to your Elbow, Gerry, Pat, Claire, Damian, Helen, Mark, Alsi, Eugene, former members Patsy, Paul and Micky(RIP) extend our deepest sympathy and say farewell to one of our own.

“Ar dheis Dé a go raibh a anam”

A death notice on Funeral Times said that Mr Mohan, from Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone, died suddenly as a result of an accident.

It adds that he is the: “Beloved son of the late Declan RIP and Marina, brother of Pauric, daddy of Céala Rose.“Family home private please until further notice.”