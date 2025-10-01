Beatrice Higgins: Appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage after grandmother dies at scene to contact police

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed a collision in the Glarryford area around 2pm on Sunday 28th September, or who may have dash-cam footage after a 81-year-old grandmother died from her injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning the PSNI confirmed her name as Beatrice Higgins from the Ballycastle area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 2pm, we received a report that a collision had occurred in the Killagan Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrice Higgins

“Our officers attended alongside other emergency service partners, however the woman was sadly died at the scene. “Enquiries are continuing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 750 28/09/25.”

Since she was named locally scores of tributes have been paid to Mrs Higgins.

Her funeral notice said she died on September 28 suddenly and is the ‘beloved wife of the late Dan, loving mother of Leona (McKiernan), Shauna (O’Neill), Bronagh (Quinn), Edmund, James and Danielle (O’Neill)’.

Her funeral will take place from her Ballycastle home on October 3 for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Earlier Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Sinn Fein Councillor, Cara McShane, who knew Mrs Higgins, said there ‘has been a real outpouring of grief for the family in the area’.

‘There are still people involved in the crash who are still in hospital,’ she added.

‘It is just so tragic for the family who are very well known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The community in Ballycastle and wider north Antrim are completely numbed by this news which happened late Sunday afternoon.

‘They are a lovely family and Beatrice was well known, was regularly out and about and was a former teacher in Corkey, which is local.

‘All our thoughts and prayers are with all the people involved in the collision,’ she added.

Tributes have poured in online for Mrs Higgins including: ‘Sincere condolences to all the family Mrs Higgins was one of the best, fond memories from St Anne’s xx’, ‘Sincere condolences to all the family. Beatrice was a lady and she was a wonderful teacher, loved by all. Very fond memories when she taught in St. Anne's. Rest in peace’ and ‘Rest in peace Mrs Higgins. You were one of the best at st Anne’s. Condolences to your family at this sad time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after the accident UUP representatives expressed their profound sadness and offered their deepest condolences.

In a joint statement UUP Cllr. Jackson Minford and UUP MLA Jon Burrows said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life

following the serious road traffic collision in Glarryford yesterday.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of the lady who so tragically lost her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this incredibly difficult time, the entire community shares in their grief and stands ready to offer its full support.

“We also wish a full and speedy recovery to the three other individuals who were injured in the incident and taken to

hospital for treatment".

The statement added that on behalf of the community, “we would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Police Service of

Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and all the emergency service personnel who attended the

scene”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that the “PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit is conducting a thorough investigation, and we would join their appeal for

anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the Killagan Road area around 2pm