Translink has announced changes to bus and train timetables from early July, as well as some bus stop changes in Belfast City Centre.

These changes are being introduced to ensure people can continue to move into and around Belfast.as significant public realm improvement works to enhance walking routes, accessibility and cycling around the new Belfast Grand Central Station and rail infrastructure works intensify.

Passengers are being encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner and allow extra time for their journey.

From Monday 1st July, adjustments will be made to some city centre bus stops with relocation of some Ulsterbus services to Laganside Buscentre to help maintain bus service reliability and performance during increased traffic pressures on the city centre network.

Passenger Information will be displayed on impacted bus stops and is available on the website www.translink.co.uk.

Essential engineering works take place on the railway line between Belfast and Lisburn, with a line closure planned from Wednesday 3rd July until early autumn.

Train services from Lanyon Place to Lisburn stations will be affected.

These works are essential to complete the rail infrastructure works and all the safety testing, commissioning and training that must be completed to enable the opening of the world class facility.

Express bus substitutions will be in operation between Belfast and Lisburn.

Passengers using the Lisburn Line stations will need to use the regular scheduled Metro and Ulsterbus Lisburn Road services. Valid rail tickets will be valid on these services.

All train passengers should check their timetables before making their journeys.

Translink has also introduced enhanced bus timetables with more seats available on both our Metro services and popular Goldliner routes across Northern Ireland.

Additionally, the company has enhanced park and ride services operating from Sprucefield and Cairnshill.

In total there are around 60 P&R locations across Northern Ireland with around 10,000 spaces offering a great option for free parking with good value fares to travel into the city.

A series of pop-up information days are taking place later this month to provide travel advice to passengers. There will also be additional staff on the ground on the run up to the changes to help guide passengers.

Translink’s David Curry, General Manager Bus Services, said: “Ten times larger than current facilities, Belfast Grand Central Station will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city - one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“The hub will be a major international gateway with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.

“Designed to be fully inclusive and able to cater for 20 million passenger journeys a year, it will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland bringing the opportunity to further enhance service frequency in the longer term.

“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

“With reduced passenger numbers during the summer period, we have carefully planned a range of travel options to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.

“The important message to all our passengers is to check the Journey Planner or website for timetable information before their journey. Our teams will be hosting pop-up information days at train and bus stations later this month and I encourage the public to attend to find out more about these works and their impact.

“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works.”