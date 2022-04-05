Busy NI route reopens this morning after serious traffic collision
A busy Ni route has reopened this morning after a serious collision in the area last evening.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:04 am
According to @TrafficwatchNI in Craigavon the "Northway has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision".
Last night it was reported that the Co Armagh route had been closed "between Highfield Road and Roundabout 4 following a Road Traffic Collision".
At the time "motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for their journey".