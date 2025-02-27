Busy road to Belfast to shut for Cairn Wood storm damage repair - and no guarantee Sydenham Bypass will be open before it's sealed off

By Iain Gray
Published 27th Feb 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST

A major route into Belfast is to completely close for a week to fix a much-loved wood heavily damaged by Storm Eowyn.

Cairn Wood has been shut to the public since it was battered by the January 24 storm, which left trees down on trails revamped at a cost of £1m just a few years ago.

It’s finally to be fixed up, though doing so means closing off Craigantlet Road, a busy route that joins Belfast with Bangor, Holywood, Dundonald and Newtownards.

For Bangor’s 65,000 residents, it’s essentially one of two roads to Belfast – and since the new year, it’s seen a lot more traffic than usual due to regular closures of the A2 dual carriageway at Sydenham on the eastern outskirts of the city for roadworks.

In 2021 and 2022, around £1m was spent revamping trails through Cairn Wood. Photo: Visit BelfastIn 2021 and 2022, around £1m was spent revamping trails through Cairn Wood. Photo: Visit Belfast
Starting on March 10, the News Letter understands, it’s to be shut down for around a week to facilitate repairs to Cairn Wood.

And Stormont authorities haven’t guaranteed the Sydenham Bypass will have fully reopened before Craigantlet Road is out of action, nor confirmed whether motorists could face both closures at the same time.

The tree works form part of a huge operation to get the popular beauty spot up and running again, more than a month after Storm Eowyn raged across Northern Ireland.

Craigantlet Road runs past Cairn Wood’s car park, as well as large sections of the wood itself.

Craigantlet Road, which runs past Cairn Wood's car park and links Belfast, Holywood, Newtownards and Bangor, is to close for a week to facilitate the repairs. Photo: Google StreetviewCraigantlet Road, which runs past Cairn Wood's car park and links Belfast, Holywood, Newtownards and Bangor, is to close for a week to facilitate the repairs. Photo: Google Streetview
The Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that work to repair what a spokesman described as “extensive damage” should mean the wood can gradually reopen to the public over the next two to three weeks.

“Further public notification will be issued when these [works] are complete,” said the spokesman.

“In addition, [DAERA agency] the Forest Service have planned tree safety works scheduled on the Craigantlet Road, Cairn Wood, during the week commencing March 10. This work will be subject to a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) road closure.”

DAERA confirmed to the News Letter that both lanes of the road will be out of action, but didn’t answer questions on how long the closure to facilitate work by an agency of the department will last.

Cairn Wood is a popular spot for ramblers and dog-walkers. Photo: Visit Ards and North DownCairn Wood is a popular spot for ramblers and dog-walkers. Photo: Visit Ards and North Down
When the current Sydenham Bypass roadworks were announced, roads officials hoped to have them completed in early March, though that depends on getting decent weather.

A DfI spokesman wouldn’t guarantee the bypass works will finish before Craigantlet Road shuts down, but was confident the Cairn Wood job wouldn’t affect traffic too much.

“With a clearly signed diversion route in place, the surrounding road network will have the capacity for diverted traffic,” the spokesman told the News Letter.

Work on the Sydenham Bypass is currently continuing under overnight closures and alternative diversion routes are clearly signed on approach to this work.”

The picturesque woods lie in hills close to east Belfast. Photo: Visit Ards and North DownThe picturesque woods lie in hills close to east Belfast. Photo: Visit Ards and North Down
Ards and North Down alderman Martin McRandal welcomed the repairs, stating: “I hope Cairn Wood’s much-loved trails will soon reopen.

“I want to thank the public for their patience as work continues to ensure these facilities are safe for everyone.

“I am aware of the disruption caused, but would urge the public to continue to be patient and abide by any notices regarding public safety.”

