Cairn Wood road closure: Belfast route to stay open at rush hour but shut most of the day
And that means it shouldn’t clash with work that’s been closing East Belfast’s Sydenham Bypass – a fear that gripped Bangor commuters, as the road past Cairn Wood is their only other main route to Belfast.
The wood has been shut to the public since it was battered by Storm Eowyn in January, which left large numbers of trees down on trails that just a couple of years ago were extensively revamped at a cost of £1m.
Work has finally begun to fix up Cairn Wood, though doing so means closing off Craigantlet Road, a busy route that links Belfast with Bangor, Holywood, Dundonald and Newtownards.
For Bangor’s 65,000 residents, it’s essentially one of two roads to Belfast – and since the new year, it’s seen a lot more traffic than usual due to regular closures of the A2 dual carriageway at Sydenham.
Starting on Monday (10th) part of Craigantlet Road running past Cairn Wood and its car park will shut down to facilitate repairs.
And despite confusion over the plans, with the area’s council telling the News Letter at the end of last week they were completely in the dark about the closure, it has now been confirmed that the route will be shut off from 9.30am to 4pm for each of the five days the work will take place.
The Department for Infrastructure, which administers road closures across Northern Ireland, confirmed the closure will last from March 10 to March 14 “to enable further repair works at Cairn Wood”.
The road will be shut from a major crossroads where routes from Belfast, Bangor, Holywood, Newtownards and Dundonald intersect, to the much smaller Ballybarnes Road, which leads into the countryside.
A detour will be in place sending drivers trying to get from the crossroads to Bangor on a loop through Newtownards and back out to Craigantlet Road, which roads bosses expect to add a delay of more than 15 minutes to journeys through the area.
The same detour will be in place in the opposite direction for drivers trying to get from Bangor to Belfast.
The tree repairs form part of a huge operation to get popular beauty spot Cairn Wood up and running again, more than a month after Storm Eowyn raged across Northern Ireland.
North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said he’d been lobbying for the repair work for several weeks, and was glad to learn it’ll finally take place.
“I have received confirmation that facilities within Cairn Wood will be gradually reopened over the next two to three weeks,” he said.
"Cairn Wood is an extremely popular [spot]; given that we are now approaching six weeks since the storm hit Northern Ireland, I believe there is a need for more urgency.
“Road closures are scheduled; I will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the timescale is kept to and disruption will be kept to a minimum.”
