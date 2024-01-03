A carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ballynagarrick Road, Carryduff will start on January 15, 2024, a report from the Department of Infrastructure reveals.

According to the report, the scheme which extends from Upper Mealough Road to Mealough Road, will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

But it facilitate the scheme, ‘it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday 15 January 2024 until Friday 23 February 2024, between the hours of 8.00am and 17.00’.

It adds that during these times, a signed diversionary route will be in place via Upper Mealough Road - Mealough Road and vice vera where operations permit.

And local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

It adds that the Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, all work will be completed by 23 February 2024 however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.