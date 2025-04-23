Cavehill, Belfast Castle security alert: PSNI say a number of viable pipe bombs have been discovered following a security alert in north Belfast
The alert began on Tuesday at around 5:40pm after police received a report that a suspicious object had been located in the area close to Belfast Castle at Cavehill on the Antrim Road.
Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Officers attended the scene along with ammunition technical officers and a number of viable pipe bomb type devices were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition.
“The devices have been made safe and have since been removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.
“Our inquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1200 22/04/25.”