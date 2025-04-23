Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in North Belfast

A number of viable pipe bombs have been discovered following a security alert in north Belfast.

The alert began on Tuesday at around 5:40pm after police received a report that a suspicious object had been located in the area close to Belfast Castle at Cavehill on the Antrim Road.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Officers attended the scene along with ammunition technical officers and a number of viable pipe bomb type devices were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition.

“The devices have been made safe and have since been removed from the scene and taken away for further forensic examination.