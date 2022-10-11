News you can trust since 1737
Co Down road now reopened after road traffic collision this morning - which had closed route

Motorists are advised that Seaview, Warrenpoint has been reopeded in both directions following a road traffic collision this morning.

By Gemma Murray
4 hours ago - 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI said that motorists are now advised that Seaview, Warrenpoint, has now re-opened to traffic following an earlier road traffic collision.

