Funeral details have now been released for tragic father-of-two Connor McNeill who died after a one vehicle collision in Broughshane on May 7.

A death notice for Connor McNeill from Cunning Funeral Directors says the Glenarm man ‘passed away suddenly, as a result of an accident, on 7th May, 2024’.

He is described as the ‘loving husband of Emma and devoted daddy of Lucy and Ollie’, ‘dearly beloved son of Hugh and the late Margaret, and dear brother of Mark, Seamus, Daniel, Annette (Campbell) and Hugh Pat’.

It adds ‘Funeral arrangements later’.

Two children who were in a Nissan X-Trail with Connor McNeill were rushed to hospital after the collision with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 15:25 BST on May 7.

The air ambulance, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer were all sent to the scene.

The two children were brought to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where they remain for treatment.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the tragic father-of-two on social media.

A tribute from a family member on social media this morning says: “A huge light went out yesterday and today the world is a much darker place!

"You were a gentle giant with a heart of pure gold, it’s hard to imagine not seeing your face again

"Love and healing prayers to Emma, the kids, the McNeill family and your many many friend’s

"Love you Connor, give the wee bro a hug from us”.

Another tribute from Carnlough Swifts says: “It is with a very heavy heart that we announce we have lost a Swifts legend, a good friend, a daddy, a husband, an uncle, a brother and a son.

"Connor McNeill was tragically taken from us yesterday in a car accident.

Another tribute from St John's Camogie Club Carnlough says: “Everyone at St John’s Camogie Club is deeply saddened at the untimely passing of our Official Referee and Club member Connor McNeill .

"The whole of Carnlough and Glenarm is numb with shock and sadness after this tragic accident.

"We remember in our thoughts and prayers Connor’s daughter Lucy who is part of our U-6 team and is currently recovering from the accident in hospital.

"Connor’s brother Seamus is our U-16 Manager and we too are thinking on him, all the immediate family and close friends at this very very sad time .

"Although we are so proud to have Connor as part of St John’s the truth is he was a Shane Uí Néill GAC man through and through and we offer our condolences to them at this very difficult time and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in grief.

"Connor was a gentleman who brought a smile to everyone’s face with his quick wit and humour.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Emma and young Ollie as well and we vow to support them over the coming days, weeks and months.