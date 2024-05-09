Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funeral details have now been released for tragic father-of-two Connor McNeill who died after a one vehicle collision in Broughshane on May 7.

A death notice for Connor McNeill from Cunning Funeral Directors says the Glenarm man ‘passed away suddenly, as a result of an accident, on 7th May, 2024’.

He is described as the ‘loving husband of Emma and devoted daddy of Lucy and Ollie’, ‘dearly beloved son of Hugh and the late Margaret, and dear brother of Mark, Seamus, Daniel, Annette (Campbell) and Hugh Pat’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral notice says Connor’s Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm in St. John the Evangelist Church in Carnlough at 1pm.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral notice asks for ‘Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to NI air ambulance and The Barbour ward of the Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children’.

Two children who were in a Nissan X-Trail with Connor McNeill at the time of the collision were rushed to the Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 15:25 BST on May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The air ambulance, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer were all sent to the scene.

The two children were brought to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where they remain for treatment.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the tragic father-of-two on social media.

Connor McNeill

A tribute from a family member says: “A huge light went out yesterday and today the world is a much darker place!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were a gentle giant with a heart of pure gold, it’s hard to imagine not seeing your face again

"Love and healing prayers to Emma, the kids, the McNeill family and your many many friend’s

"Love you Connor, give the wee bro a hug from us”.

Connor McNeill death notice

Another tribute from Carnlough Swifts says: “It is with a very heavy heart that we announce we have lost a Swifts legend, a good friend, a daddy, a husband, an uncle, a brother and a son.

"Connor McNeill was tragically taken from us yesterday in a car accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tribute from St John's Camogie Club Carnlough says: “Everyone at St John’s Camogie Club is deeply saddened at the untimely passing of our Official Referee and Club member Connor McNeill .

"The whole of Carnlough and Glenarm is numb with shock and sadness after this tragic accident.

"We remember in our thoughts and prayers Connor’s daughter Lucy who is part of our U-6 team and is currently recovering from the accident in hospital.

"Connor’s brother Seamus is our U-16 Manager and we too are thinking on him, all the immediate family and close friends at this very very sad time .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although we are so proud to have Connor as part of St John’s the truth is he was a Shane Uí Néill GAC man through and through and we offer our condolences to them at this very difficult time and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in grief.

"Connor was a gentleman who brought a smile to everyone’s face with his quick wit and humour.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Emma and young Ollie as well and we vow to support them over the coming days, weeks and months.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

And yet another tribute from former employer, The Glencloy Inn, says: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a former staff member, loyal customer and most importantly, a life-long friend - Connor McNeill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Connor was one of life’s true gentleman, always full of craic and rarely didn’t have a smile on his face.

"We have many fond memories of Connor on both sides of the bar!

"He will be missed by all within the community and the sporting clubs that he devoted his time to.

"Condolences to Emma, Lucy and Ollie, The McNeill family & Connor’s many friends. We pray that they get strength at this difficult time