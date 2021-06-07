Cyclist injured in collision with van near Magherafelt

Police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision on Shore Road, Ballyronan, shortly after 9.10am.

It involved a male cyclist and a white Citroen Berlingo van.

A man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of traffic-related offences, and he has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have captured the collision on their dashcam, to get in touch. Police are also appealing to members of the public who may have stopped at the scene to help to call them. The number is 101, quoting reference number 662 of 06/06/21.

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.