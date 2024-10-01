Requiem Mass for Daniel Lavelle

Football jersey’s, running medals, a family portrait and a builders trowel were carried to the altar today during the funeral of tragic father-of-five Daniel Lavelle who died after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lisnaskea on Wednesday evening, 25th September.

Hundreds of mourners today packed into Saint Patrick’s Church, Donagh in Co Fermanagh for the 11am Requiem Mass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the congregation, Father Pearse Mullen from Donegal said last Wednesday he was “in the little house in Lisnaskea and was reading a little book of prayer that helps me, when the phone went and I made my way to the scene of accident”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There, with a kind policeman I stood for some moments in prayer and he joined me.

"That was first time for me to hear Daniel Lavelle."

The cleric said Daniel had worked in England, Scotland and Australia before settling into life and getting married in Co Fermanagh where “he took great pride in his work and was respected as a hard working gentleman who did not suffer fools easily but would have given you the bit out of his mouth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visiting clergyman added that Daniel had been immersed in sport with his family and that he “hoped the young people who came to know Daniel (through his coaching) take on board some of his personal skills as well as footballing skille”.

"Well done Daniel for all you have done for the young people”, he said.

Daniel died on on Wednesday 25 September 2024 as a result of an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funeral Times describes him as the ‘dearly loved husband of Eilish (née Rice) and loving father to Jacob, Michaela, Laoise, Clíodhna and Domhnall Óg’, a ‘dear brother of Emmet (Josie), Michael, Michelle (Mickey), Barry (Geraldine), Majella (Stuart), Maria (Paul) and Emma (Ryan)’.

Last Wednesday, Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 5.30pm of a collision involving a lorry and car on the Crom Road.

Daniel Lavelle

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Tributes have since flooded onto social media for the young man.

A tribute on social media from Ballagh & Donagh Primary School Past Pupils Page said: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Lavelle & extended families on the sad death of Daniel (RIP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts are with Mickey, Mary, Emmet, Michael, Michelle, Barry, Maria, Majella, Emma & Daniel's wife Eilish and his children.

"May he now Rest in Peace.”

Another post from Saint Kevin's College says: “Our Heartfelt sympathies go out this morning to Year 9 Pupil Jacob Lavelle and his Family and the wider Lavelle Family following the tragic death of his Father, Daniel Lavelle, last night.

"We will keep Jacob and Daniel’s brother Emmet Lavelle and his nephews and nieces in the College in our thoughts and prayers.

"May he Rest In Peace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the Governors, Staff, & Pupils of Saint Kevin’s College

Gary Kelly”

And Lisnaskea Emmetts in another post say: “The club is absolutely stunned and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Daniel Lavelle in a road accident yesterday evening.

"Daniel is the brother of our esteemed former Club Secretary, Referee and Umpire, Emmett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We send deepest condolences to his devastated parents Michael(Snr) and Mary, & to his brothers and sisters, Emmet, Michael, Michelle, Barry, Majella, Maria and Emma, and to the entire Lavelle family circle."

Tributes have also been paid by Broadmeadow junior parkrun who also tell of their heartache at Daniel’s sudden passing.

They said: “Due to the untimely passing of our regular volunteer and friend, Daniel Lavelle, our event this week will be cancelled as a mark or respect to Daniel and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His favourite role was timekeeping and would have an ever present smile at the finish line for our finishers.

"Daniel and his wife Eilish and their 5 children were always available to participate and help out.

"Daniel was a keen runner himself and could often be seen out running his home roads around Crom, outside Lisnaskea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will be sorely missed by all at junior parkrun and the wider community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lavelle family at this time”.

And another tribute from Lisnaskea Rovers says: “On behalf of Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies on the passing of our fellow Lisbellaw coach, Daniel Lavelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Daniel was not only an exceptional coach, but also a respected member of our community who dedicated his time, energy, and passion to the sport and to the development of young athletes.

"His positive influence will be felt for many years to come, and we are deeply saddened by his loss.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Especially his family members who play for our club. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

Yet another tribute from Lisbellaw United FC says: “It is with profound sadness that we write this post in memory of our treasured coach and friend Daniel Lavelle, who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident yesterday evening - shocking and devastating everyone at the Club and across the wider community.

"Daniel had been a familiar face around the Club for the last number of years and more recently had become involved in a coaching role, helping with the SSG sessions at Bawnacre and just this year he had volunteered to coach our newly established U11 Belles team in the BKYL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Daniels enthusiasm, passion and drive to learn in his new role was boundless- always the first at training and offering help wherever he could, nothing was too much trouble.

"This trait made him a firm favourite amongst the girls, other coaches and parents alike. Just earlier this week he had expressed his desire to lead the girls training session this week as part of his IFA national coaching course. He had fully planned the session in advance but tragically did not get to take it.

"Daniel and the Lavelle family have always been incredible supporters of our club fundraisers and events, without fail they were there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We at the Club are heartbroken to lose such a devoted, kind hearted and genuine person and it has left us with a huge void.

"Whilst a fantastic asset and influence at our Club, Daniel was also a devoted husband and daddy.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to his wife Eilish, his children Jacob, Michaela, Laoise, Cliodhna and Domhnall Og and the wider circle of family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a mark of respect Lisbellaw United Youth will not be holding any training or matches until next week and will observe a minutes silence in memory of Daniel at all senior games this weekend.”

Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Áine Murphy also expressed her condolences to the family of Daniel Lavelle.

She said: “It is absolutely heart-breaking news to learn of the tragic death of Daniel Lavelle following a road traffic collision on the Crom Road on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My immediate thoughts and prayers are with his wife Eilish, their five children, extended family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“In what will be very emotional days and weeks ahead I know the local community will rally around to support Daniel’s grieving family.