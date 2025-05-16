Diversion route: How to get around the M1 closure to and from the Balmoral Show

Many motorists going to and from Balmoral face about a 14-mile round-trip diversion.

Here the News Letter gives a simple outline of the route they are expected to take due to the closure of the M1 near Tamnamore while police deal with an overturned cattle truck.

The crash happened near junction 13 of the M1, causing the lanes in both directions to be shut.

Basically, this blocked the main route for people in the west of the Province getting to the show.

The route from junction 15 (where the motorway is closed) on the left, to the Balmoral Show on the right (marked by a black and white circle). The black stretch is the old route via the motorway. The white stretch is the new diversionary route

Now the police advise: “Motorists travelling city-bound on the M1 are advised to leave the motorway at junction 15, the Moy Road roundabout, and travel through Armagh before joining the M12 at Portadown.

"The opposite applies to those travelling countrywards.”

Here the News Letter visualises what that looks like, for ease of planning.

From Moygashel (junction 15) to Portadown along the motorway was 17 miles each way.

The diversion route through Armagh is 24 miles each way.