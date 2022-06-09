Driver sustains 'serious injuries' in Newtownards collision - appeal for information

In a statement Sergeant Wells said: "It was reported just before 8.45am that two cars had collided on the Portaferry Road. Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"One man, aged in his sixties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"The road was closed for some time following the collision, however, it has since reopened."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portaferry Road, Newtownards - Google maps

He added that as their enquiries continue, they are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, contact police on 101 quoting reference 363 8/6/22.

He added that alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.