Dylan McGahan: Funeral details released for tragic 18-year-old

Tragic 18-year-old Dylan McGahan 'fondly remembered for his gentle and reserved nature' - tributes paid to 'young man with whole life ahead of him'The teen died after a crash took place in the Barony Road area of Mountfield near Omagh around 11.15pm on Sunday July 31.
Dylan was the driver of a Kia car which collided with a Mini.
The teenager was a pupil at Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh, Co Tyrone.
A death notice for the Omagh man in funeraltimes.com describes him as the 'precious son of Janeen, dear brother of Rory, cherished grandson of Isobel, nephew of Jakki, Barry, Bryan and boyfriend of Ruby Burnside'.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher and 'can be viewed on Cappagh parish webcam' with burial later in the adjoining Cemetery.
The insertion adds: 'Very deeply regretted by his mother, partner Monty, brother, nanny, aunt, uncles, and girlfriend.
'Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul.'