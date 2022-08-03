Dylan McGahan: Funeral details released for tragic 18-year-old

Dylan was the driver of a Kia car which collided with a Mini.

The teenager was a pupil at Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan McGahan - picture from Funeral Times

A death notice for the Omagh man in funeraltimes.com describes him as the 'precious son of Janeen, dear brother of Rory, cherished grandson of Isobel, nephew of Jakki, Barry, Bryan and boyfriend of Ruby Burnside'.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher and 'can be viewed on Cappagh parish webcam' with burial later in the adjoining Cemetery.

The insertion adds: 'Very deeply regretted by his mother, partner Monty, brother, nanny, aunt, uncles, and girlfriend.