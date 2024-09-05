Eileen Thornton: Fresh appeal launched for dash-cam footage of single vehicle collision on Cushendall Road on August 3

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 44-year-old woman who died following a single-vehicle collision on the Cushendall Road outside Ballymena on Tuesday evening was Eileen Thornton from the Glarryford area.

A fresh appeal has been launched by the PSNI for ‘anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1515 03/09/24.’

Information can also be reported online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.

Earlier Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “We received a report shortly after 8pm of a single-vehicle collision on the Cushendall Road.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however Eileen sadly passed away later in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.”

A death notice in Funeral Times says Eileen Thornton died ‘3rd September 2024, suddenly, the result of an accident’.

It descrices her as the ‘much loved daughter of David and the late Angela, loving sister of Gareth and Gregory, sister-in-law of Jenny and Louise and dear aunt of Dean, Lewis and Courteney’.

It adds that funeral details will be released later.

Earlier Independent Councillor for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Rodney Quigley, said: “This is another terrible death on our roads and another family left grieving.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to this woman’s family after her death and know that my thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alan Barr, said 'within a 24-hour period, people are hearing the news of another tragic death on our roads’.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the woman's family and friends,” he added.

"I also want to praise the efforts of the efforts of the emergency services who attended the scene.

"As we enter the darker nights, unfortunately the risk of road traffic collisions increases,” he said.