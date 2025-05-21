Emergency closure of busy Co Down road after fallen tree - diversions in operation

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 21st May 2025, 07:46 BST
There has been the ‘emergency closure’ of a road in Newtownards after a tree fell along the route.

A post from TrafficwatchNI on ‘X’ says: ‘Newtownards - Fallen tree. Emergency road closure of the Crawfordsburn Road between Hardford Link and Ballysallagh Road’.

It adds there is a local ‘Local diversion via; Hardford Link - Belfast Road - Holywood Road - Craigantlet Road – Ballysallagh Road (Return along same route from Bangor side)’.

