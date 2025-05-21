Emergency closure of busy Co Down road after fallen tree - diversions in operation
There has been the ‘emergency closure’ of a road in Newtownards after a tree fell along the route.
A post from TrafficwatchNI on ‘X’ says: ‘Newtownards - Fallen tree. Emergency road closure of the Crawfordsburn Road between Hardford Link and Ballysallagh Road’.
It adds there is a local ‘Local diversion via; Hardford Link - Belfast Road - Holywood Road - Craigantlet Road – Ballysallagh Road (Return along same route from Bangor side)’.