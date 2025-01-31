Family of man seriously injured in M1 RTC thanks everyone who assisted at the scene, and all those who have provided support

“The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital.

The family of man who was seriously injured thanks everyone who assisted after M1 RTC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are reiterating their appeal for information and witnesses following a serious, multiple-vehicle collision on the M1 on Thursday 23rd January.

Road Policing Sergeant Boyd: said: “Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the westbound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction at around 6.40pm.

“The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

“The other driver remains in hospital; however, thankfully, his condition has improved.

“The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes A Class.

“We would appeal to anyone who was on the motorway at that time, who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re particularly keen to talk to passengers travelling on Ulsterbus service 261 from Belfast to Enniskillen, which left Grand Central Station at 6.20pm.

One man on board administered first aid to those involved in the collision. A Metro service to Blacks Road Park & Ride was also in the area at the time.

“If you were on board these services, you could help us. Please call officers on 101, quoting reference 1403 of 23/01/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .