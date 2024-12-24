Family of woman killed in Fermanagh crash speak of their devastation at her death - one of two people killed on the Northern Ireland's roads just before Christmas

Amy Stokes, 20, who died after a collision in Co Fermanagh. Police received a report of the accident after 10.50pm on Monday in Derrylin. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

The family of a woman who died in a crash in Co Fermanagh have said they are devastated by her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one of two fatal accidents on Monday, Amy Stokes, 20, from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, died after a single-vehicle crash in Derrylin that evening.

Earlier on Monday, a man in his 40s was killed in a road crash in Co Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of Amy Stokes said in a statement, issued through the Police Service of Northern Ireland, that they are devastated by her loss and she will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Police received a report of a collision on the Ballyconnell Road in Derrylin, involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, after 10.50pm on Monday.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the collision investigation unit, said a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ballyconnell Road has now reopened after being closed overnight.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a man aged in his 40s had died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moylagh Road area of Beragh. Inspector Adair said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.50am on Monday, 23rd December, that a lorry had been involved in a collision. “Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene. "The Moylagh Road, which was closed for a period of time following the collision, has since re-opened."

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses in both accidents or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage to contact them.

With regard to the accident in Derrylin, police say you can call 101 and quote reference 1642 of 23/12/24 or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.