Finishing touches now complete at York Street train station (formally Yorkgate) in north Belfast

The final touches have now been put on Translink’s York Street train station on the northern edge of Belfast city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old station, known as Yorkgate, is no more, having been completely dismantled and replaced.

The plans for the new station were approved by Belfast city councillors in 2021, then it opened in April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old station remained intact for the time being, but is now gone.

The new station: York Street

Graham, the construction firm behind the project, announced today that the second and final phase in the work is at an end, and represents “a significant step in supporting modern, accessible, and sustainable travel in Northern Ireland”.

It said: “The transformation of York Street Station began in December 2022, with a two-year construction programme to enhance infrastructure and services for passengers in north Belfast and across the country.

"Building on the successful operational opening of the station in April 2024, Phase 2 works included the demolition of the old station building, significant upgrades to the new station platforms, and new public realm area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elements of the new station include a cafe, a “changing places” disabled toilet, 70 bike racks, siting for a new Belfast Bikes station, wider platforms (to aid congestion at peak times), a new passenger footbridge between platforms, and new canopies over the platforms with increased cover.

The new station from a different angle (looking south)

There is also a big art sculpture next to the station called Journeylines – a twisty, multicoloured series of metal strands.

Graham also said measures had been taken “to reduce energy use and reduce CO2 emissions” including air source heat pumps, solar panels, and automated natural ventilation.

Translink’s York Street Station has been recognised as the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Awards Winner 2024 for Transport & Utilities Project of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham and Translink had organised a series of community activities, including school visits to the work site and workshops.

John Deery, contracts manager at Graham, said: “It’s fantastic to see the positive impact the station is bringing to the local area.

"This project builds on our successful collaboration with Translink, and Phase 2 has truly transformed the station into a modern, efficient hub for public transport. We are proud of the enhancements we've delivered and look forward to the continued benefits for the community.”

Michael Holmes, programme manager at Translink, said: “York Street Station represents a significant investment in the communities of north Belfast and highlights the vital role modern infrastructure plays in regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From design to delivery, this project embodies Translink’s commitment to providing fully accessible, sustainable transport solutions that connect people and places while fostering community pride.

"This station is more than a transit hub – it’s a symbol of progress for north Belfast, and we are proud to see the positive impact it is already making.”

The old station was perched atop a steep hill, accessible either by four flights of steps or by pathways cut through dense bushes which attracted drug dealers.

The bushes were removed several years ago and the station was somewhat revamped, but this was just to prolong its life until the new one came along.