Flooding experienced in parts of NI after Yellow weather warning

The yellow warning was in place from 1pm to 10pm yesterday (on Monday, May 16), with scattered thunderstorms and rain predicted.

But western areas of Northern Ireland seem to have experienced the brunt of the stormy weather so far.

In a tweet, Trafficwatch NI reported there was flash flooding and heavy rain on the A505 between Cookstown and Omagh in Co Tyrone on at around 4.45pm.

And on Monday evening, the Met Office said: "Numerous thunderstorms have developed across central and western Northern Ireland and will continue into early evening.

"A yellow warning is in force with localised disruption from flooding, hail and lightning possible."

