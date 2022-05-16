LIVE: Yellow weather warning for THUNDERSTORMS throughout Northern Ireland today - and ‘possibly more later in week’ - flooding, loss of power, traffic disruption possible

The Met Office weather warning is valid from 1pm to 10pm.

And there may be “more thunderstorms later in the week”, says Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles.

“But we only issue weather warnings when it is very close.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office website Northern Ireland will see “scattered thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places”.

Their weather warning says that there ‘is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus’.

It cautions that ‘delays to train services are possible’, there could be ‘some short term loss of power and other services is likely’ and there is ‘a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes’.

The meteorologists add that ‘there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus and ‘delays to train services are possible’.

Cars make their way through heavy rain

They add there could be ‘some short term loss of power and other services’ and there ‘is a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes’.

Meteorologist Richard Miles told the News Letter: “There is a widespread chance of thunderstorms right across central UK which inclues Northern Ireland.”

He said: “Theree is a band of rain going through and behind that there is a chance of quite strong convection which will bring thnderstorms”.

He added: “The thunderstorms probably will not be very impactful, but you might see heavy rain at times and thunder.

“These thunderstoms will pop up quickly and last for a few hours.

“The conditions this week mean that we might see some fairly frequent opportunities for thunderstorms but we only put out warnings when they are fairly close”.

Time to dig out that umbrella