Flooding in parts of Northern Ireland after bursts of heavy rainfall across the province - Met Office Weather Warning in place
The country bound lane is currently impassable at Portadown (junction 12) due to heavy rainfall, and police are asking motorists to come off the motorway at junction 10. A further update will be provided in due course.
There are also reports that the main Enniskillen to Dublin Road in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh is suffering flooding.
There were reports that parts of Belmore Street, near the town's war memorial, were submerged in water on Sunday evening.
The Met Office has issued a yellow-level rain warning for the eastern part of Northern Ireland.
The region was expected to experience some of the worst of a heavy spell of rainfall until 6pm Monday.
Forecasters predict affected areas could see half a month’s worth of rain in less than a day after a warning was put in place for Antrim, Armagh and Down for the 24 hours from 6pm on Sunday.
A more intense amber-level warning temporarily put in place overnight has since been lifted.
The Met Office warned there is a risk that homes and businesses could be flooded.
The expected rainfall carries a risk of flooding, power cuts and dangerous driving conditions.
Forecasters also warn there is a small chance that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads while fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.
Simon Partridge, a forecaster with the UK Met Office, said: “It looks like Northern Ireland is the place where we could see the most rainfall and certainly the most impactful rainfall.
“They could see 50 to 75mm of rain within 12 to 18 hours.”
The region records an average of 89mm of rain in July, meaning more than half a month’s rainfall could hit Northern Ireland in less than a day.
A yellow-level thunderstorm warning was in place for the western half of Northern Ireland between midday and 8pm on Sunday.
Flooding was already affecting routes in Fermanagh on Sunday evening, with the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, and Sligo Road, Enniskillen, both described as impassable by police.
A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Please take care when travelling, slow down, and exercise caution on affected roads.”
The PSNI advised the public to expect:
:: Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
:: Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
:: Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
:: A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads
:: Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
:: Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely
Police advised drivers that traffic disruption is possible and to consider whether driving necessary.
"Take extra care if you must travel,” it advised. “Please reduce your speed because of the possibility of surface water and avoid driving through flood water. It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place - road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Your journey may take longer than normal.
"Those camping and caravanning in the affected areas are advised to take precautions about the risk of fast flowing or deep floodwater.”
