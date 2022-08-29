Funeral details released for hit and run victim - friends of the car enthusiast organise tribute
The 23-year-old man who died after being injured in a hit-and-run incident will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Stefan Adam Morrow died a week after being involved in a collision in the Moyarget Road area of Ballycastle on August 21.
A post on Ivan Murdock & Sons (undertakers) says he 'died peacefully at hospital after an accident' in hospital on August 26.
He is described as the 'son of Ronnie, brother of Alan, loving daddy of Rebecca and partner of Lesley-Anne'.
The post adds there will be a 'service in Murdock’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart New Cemetery'.
'Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.'
Friends of the car enthusiast are planning to hold their own tribute before the service.
“We are organising a meet at the field behind right price for anyone with a dirt bike, quad or anything that Stefan Morrow would have liked,” a pal posted on social media.
“We plan on following down through estate.
“Then make way to graveyard in cars.
“Please let us know if anyone can join.
“Give the wee man a send-off to remember.
"Two noisy bikes planed already - keep er lit and loud”