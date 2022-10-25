Lewis McKee

According to Funeral Times his funeral will be held on Thursday in Craigs Parish Church at 2pm followed by interment in Ahoghill New Cemetery.

The funeral notice says Lewis, from Ahoghill in Co Antrim, is the ‘much loved son of Rhonda and David, stepson of Albert and precious brother of Stacey, Kirsty and Jay’.

‘Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family and many friends,’ adds the notice.

Earlier the police confirmed that Lewis died after a road traffic collision in Cullybackey on Friday, 21st October.

Sergeant Green said: "Lewis was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm on Friday. “He sadly died a short time later.

"Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"A 17 year old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision, or who saw a blue Ford Fiesta before the collision in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”

Since his death tributes to the teenager have poured online.

A post on Ahoghill bonfire says: “t is with our deepest sympathies and regrets that we are having to write a post to the degree of this nature. Words cannot describe how much our hearts break at the loss of one of our great friends and brother to us All,Lewis Mckee. He was such a kind and loving young man who always raised the spirits with his friendly banter and positive humour. We still can't fathom how or why such a tragic and fatal incident had too happen too such a gentle young man.Our hearts also break for the Mckee family whom we know had such a close and caring relationship with Lewis, we cannot begin too imagine how yous must feel but would just like too make our full support aware to you all.This is not a goodbye but rather a until wee meet again, fly high man and keep a good watch over us all!

GBNF Lewis Mckee 2005-2022”

Another post from Carniny Amateur and Youth FC says: “All at Carniny Amateur and Youth FC were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our former players Lewis McKee after a tragic road accident. Lewis was a member of our 2005 squad. Thoughts and prayers with all the family circle.”