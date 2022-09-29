In a statement the PSNI say the man who died in the Aughnacloy collision was 44-year-old Niall McDonald from the Dungannon area.

Mr McDonald was involved in the single vehicle road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”

In a public comment online, Niall’s mother Noelle McDonald says: “My beautiful boy I will love and miss you forever”.

A post from Dungannon Thomas Clarke G.F.C. adds: “The Officers, Committee, Players and Members of Dungannon Thomas Clarke G.F.C. deeply regret the death of Niall McDonald, son of Noelle and the late Sean (R.I.P.) and brother of Sean, Damien, Fergal, Ryan, Sinead and Naomi and wish to offer to them and the entire family circle our deepest sympathy.

A Mhuire na nGael guí ar a anam”

Additional comments on the site add: “Sincerest condolences to Noelle and family on the sad loss of Niall God rest his soul and comfort his family Amen” and “Deepest Sympathy to McDonald Family & friends on the sad loss of Niall May He Rest In Peace”.

Niall McDonald

Tributes paid by White City Dungannon Facebook page said: “Very sad to learn that Niall McDonald died suddenly, Niall lived on Drumcoo Green.

"Niall had lived for many years in Philladelphia and had returned to Dungannon. Niall was a very popular lad and highly respected in the Dungannon area.

“Deepest sympathy to Nialls family - his father Sean RIP, mother Noelle, his brothers Sean, Damien, Fergal and Ryan, his sisters Sinead and Naomi.

“Rest in Peace Niall.”

Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy

Posts underneath the tribute say: “Rip Nilly”, “Very sad news, condolences to the McDonald family. RIP Nilly” and “RIP Nilly thinking of you all, so sorry for your loss”.

Another post adds: “So very very sorry to hear this sad news - God Rest Nialls wee soul- sincere heartfelt sympathies to all the family- my neighbours in the White City for many years - Rest in Peace and happiness Niall - May God give your Mum and family strength and comfort”.

Funeral details released by Kate McAleer & Co said he died on September 26 “tragically and unexpectedly”.

He is described as the “cherished daddy of Kate, beloved son of Noelle and the late Sean RIP and much loved brother of Sean, Damian, Sinead, Fergal, Ryan and Naomi and brother-in-law to Debbie and Aodhan”.

PSNI at the scene

It adds: “Niall was also a treasured uncle to his nieces and nephews.”

Requiem Mass for Niall will be held on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, with interment afterwards in Carland Road cemetery.

The death notice adds: “Deeply loved and sorely missed by his sorrowing daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, entire family circle, neighbours and friends”.