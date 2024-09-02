How to get to Windsor Park by bus or train for Northern Ireland versus Luxembourg on Thursday

Northern Ireland fans before the last UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Translink have issued advice for Northern Ireland fans making their way to Windsor Park by train or bus on Thursday evening amid the closure of the closest railway station at Adelaide.

The public transport body has issued advice on those travelling on its routes to Lanyon Place, from Lisburn and from Belfast City Centre.

A Translink spokesperson said they have “a comprehensive transport plan in place” to take football supporters to/from the match at Windsor Park on Thursday evening.

Here’s their advice based on where you’re travelling from:

Travelling by train to Lanyon Place:

The bus substitution service runs every 10 mins from Lanyon Place station (downstairs carpark entrance).

Route travels: Lanyon Place – May Street - Donegall Square South – Great Victoria Street Station, Great Victoria Street (Brennans Bar) – Shaftesbury Square – City Hospital – Adelaide Avenue.

Travelling from Lisburn Train Station:

Buses leave every 10mins along the Lisburn Road, dropping off at Adelaide Avenue.

Travelling by Bus from Europa and City Centre:

Great Victoria Street - pick up at Brennans Bar - bus to Lisburn road – Shaftesbury Square – City Hospital – Adelaide Avenue.

Metro 9 service from Bedford Street - every 10 minutes dropping at Lower Windsor Avenue.

For the return we will have substitution buses operating the same routes in reverse, with additional capacity”.

It comes after confusion caused when an IFA video was published which said “the nearest train station is Adelaide halt – and is a short walk from the stadium. Trains run from Great Victoria Street in the City Centre to Adelaide halt on the Bangor – Belfast – Lisburn – Portadown – Newry line”.