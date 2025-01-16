'Inept' Translink has overseen an 'utter mess' says Edwin Poots after it emerges work on the Boyne Bridge is stalled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edwin Poots has accused Translink of ineptitude over its handling of the Boyne Bridge saga.

The South Belfast DUP MLA was responding to the news that work has apparently stalled on the bridge amid a dispute over planning permission.

As the News Letter reported yesterday, the bridge – which was shut in October – was meant to be dismantled fully this month, but remains largely intact.

Heritage campaigner John Anderson, who has been leading the charge to retain the bridge, told the News Letter that “nothing is happening” on site, and that has been the case for the past month.

General view of the Boyne Bridge in Belfast, January 15: photo by Press Eye

He said this is because of internal wrangling within Translink because it is in breach of one of its planning conditions, namely Condition 8, which states that a traffic mitigation plan should have been in place before work began (click here for more details).

Translink has not denied this, but instead said: “We are working through the planned phases of work while we collaborate closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment with the complex planning processes.

“Work to dismantle the bridge will be carried out as quickly as possible.”

Now Mr Poots has said that Translink’s “inept handling of this situation” has meant “all of this has turned into a complete and utter mess”.

He said that while “the bridge has been closed for months,” merely “a few weeks' work has been carried out on it”.

He agreed with Mr Anderson that Translink has now “stopped work because it became clear they hadn't planning permission” and that “the planners are still working with Translink in terms of getting to a position whereby planning permission to remove the bridge could be granted – that's over two months after work started”.

Mr Poots told the BBC’s Nolan Show that businesses in Sandy Row – the district next to the bridge – have been “hammered” by its closure, with most of them down in trade by 30 to 40%.

"These businesses won't survive what has happened and this is purely Translink's baby, as such, and we'll be pressing Translink for compensation for these businesses – cause it's purely and solely down to them that these businesses are struggling the way that they are,” he said.

"Why should local businesses go down because Translink haven't followed proper procedure?”

Mr Poots said that the view of transport minister John O'Dowd's is that "in terms of compensation it's Translink's baby – they're responsible – and they'd address it, as opposed to the department".

The removal of the Boyne Bridge is something Translink has deemed essential to the completion of the new Grand Central Station.

The bridge amounts to a large hump along Durham Street, under which old railway tracks used to run.

Translink is planning to build a big open plaza called Saltwater Square next to where the bridge now stands as part of the finishing touches to the station, and has insisted the bridge along Durham Street must be razed to bring it down to ground level.

Campaigners have argued the bridge, which has historic links to the 17th century, could be retained and people could simply walk under it to get to-and-from the station instead.

Asked if he is in favour of removing the bridge, Mr Poots said: "No I'm not... it doesn't make any sense to remove it."