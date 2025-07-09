Jaidyn Rice: Tributes pour in for tragic teen who 'made an enormous impact in her local community in her short and precious life'

Tributes have been paid to the 16-year-old girl killed after being struck by a car in Bangor on Tuesday 8th July.

The collision happened on the West Circular Road which was closed after the incident until this morning.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 22:56 on Tuesday 8th July, following reports of an incident in the Clandeboye Road area, Bangor.

Jaidyn Rice

The NIAS despatched 2 Emergency Ambulance Crews to the incident – but no one was taken from the scene.

Meanwhile, Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.55pm of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the West Circular Road".

She added: “Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“She was 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice from the Bangor area.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1774 08/07/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

North Down MP Alex Easton has told of his ‘shock and sadness’ at the tragic death.

‘This heartbreaking incident has left the entire community in mourning,’ he said.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with Jaidyn’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

‘No words can ease the pain of such a devastating loss, but I want them to know that they are not alone in their grief – the whole community stands with them in love and support’.

Mr Easton said he also wanted to ‘pay tribute to the emergency services who responded swiftly to the scene and who are now working to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragedy’.

‘I urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to come forward and assist the Police Service of Northern Ireland with their enquiries,’ he added.

‘As we come to terms with this loss, we must all reflect on how precious and fragile life is, and ensure that every step is taken to prevent such tragedies in the future’.

On social media DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: ‘Heartbreaking news from Bangor. I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of 16-year-old Jaidyn Rice following a road traffic collision on the West Circular Road in Bangor on Tuesday evening.

‘My thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her.

‘This is an unimaginable loss for our community, and we will all be thinking of her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. God Bless’.

And Mayor of Ards and North Down Council, Alliance Councillor Gillian McCollum also posted: ‘Utterly devastating news from Clandeboye today that young Jaidyn Rice was killed in a road traffic collision last night.

‘Jaidyn was a cherished North Down Community Network - NDCN DICE leader and made an enormous impact in her local community in her short and precious life.

‘I am heartbroken for her family and friends, for the Clandeboye community and most of all for Jaidyn, who had a whole beautiful life ahead of her.

‘I am also aware that another family in Portaferry suffered the devastating loss of a child in a car accident last night. Another unspeakable tragedy.

‘The whole Borough grieves with both these families and offers its thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathies’.

Also on social media, Alliance MLA Connie Egan said: ‘Absolutely tragic incident on West Circular Road last night.

‘My thoughts and condolences are with Jaidyn’s family and loved ones as they deal with this devastating loss.

‘PSNI are continuing to investigate, if you were in the area or have dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference 1774 08/07/25.’

And also a post from Bangor Brainiacs ·said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Jaidyn Rice's passing last night.

‘We will be stocking FREE reflective arm bands for our students to try to help keep our young people safe crossing our roads.

‘We know these cannot prevent speeding drivers, but anything to help protect our children is the least we can do.— feeling heartbroken’.

“The West Circular Road which was closed for a time, has since re-opened fully.”

