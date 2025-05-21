Joey Dunlop: Event to mark 25 years since death of Joey Dunlop will close Ballymoney Town Centre on May 24

PACEMAKER BELFAST Isle of Man TT races 2000 Joey Dunlop rounds Quarterbridge on the SP1 Honda on his way to victory in the Formula One TT at his final TT in June 2000. Photo Credit:Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Ballymoney town centre will close on May 24 to facilitate an event to mark 25 years since the death of Joey Dunlop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on TrafficwatchNI on ‘X’ says: ‘An event to mark 25 years since the death of Joey Dunlop will take place in Ballymoney Town Centre on Saturday 24th May.

‘As a result Main Street, High Street, North Road, Model School Road, Townhead Street and Seymour Street will be closed from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday’.

Joey Dunlop died on July 2, 2000, while racing in Estonia.

He crashed during a 125cc race, leading to his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash happened in wet conditions on the Pirita-Kose-Kloostrimetsa Circuit, where he had already won two races.

But Joey lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into trees.

It has been estimated that around 50,000 people attended Joey Dunlop's funeral in Ballymoney.