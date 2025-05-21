Joey Dunlop: Event to mark 25 years since death of Joey Dunlop will close Ballymoney Town Centre on May 24
A post on TrafficwatchNI on ‘X’ says: ‘An event to mark 25 years since the death of Joey Dunlop will take place in Ballymoney Town Centre on Saturday 24th May.
‘As a result Main Street, High Street, North Road, Model School Road, Townhead Street and Seymour Street will be closed from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday’.
Joey Dunlop died on July 2, 2000, while racing in Estonia.
He crashed during a 125cc race, leading to his death.
The crash happened in wet conditions on the Pirita-Kose-Kloostrimetsa Circuit, where he had already won two races.
But Joey lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into trees.
It has been estimated that around 50,000 people attended Joey Dunlop's funeral in Ballymoney.
The funeral procession to Garryduff Presbyterian Church and burial in the adjoining graveyard was a significant event, with mourners from across Northern Ireland and even from as far away as Australia, Japan, and South Africa.