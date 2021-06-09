LATEST: Raging fire in caravan on M1 creating havoc for morning motorists

According to a post on TrafficwatchNI: “#Lisburn M1 citybound J6 - J3 M1 caravan fire on bus lane @goapplegreen Services.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue services are currently attending the incident.

The post adds that the motorway remains open.

A Tweet just in from TrafficwatchNI advises: “#Lisburn M1 Fire - the caravan is currently being recovered from the bus lane in front @goapplegreen