LATEST: Raging fire in caravan on M1 creating havoc for morning motorists
A fire in a caravan has created havoc for morning motorists this morning.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 9:11 am
According to a post on TrafficwatchNI: “#Lisburn M1 citybound J6 - J3 M1 caravan fire on bus lane @goapplegreen Services.”
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue services are currently attending the incident.
The post adds that the motorway remains open.
A Tweet just in from TrafficwatchNI advises: “#Lisburn M1 Fire - the caravan is currently being recovered from the bus lane in front @goapplegreen
“Services - knock on delays continue on M1 citybound back to J8 Blaris and A1 towards M1 J7 Sprucefield - slow but moving”.