Leafletting campaign against 'unsafe' road crossings at Grand Central Station in Belfast
Billy Dickson, a former historian at the Ulster Museum who has led the campaign to save the bridge, handed out about 500 leaflets on Monday and intends to hand out another 500 near the station today.
Meanwhile Translink has defended its plans, saying it will install technology so lights will stay green for longer whenever slow-moving pedestrians like the elderly or disabled are crossing in the area.
"We hope it will enlighten many people as to the serious consequences in the future, if the bridge should go,” said Mr Dickson.
"Reference is also made to the current unprecedented traffic situation that could be greatly eased by re-opening the bridge.”
It is the latest move in a campaign to retain the bridge, which spans now-redundant train tracks into the old Great Victoria Street Station.
The bridge has been closed for the last month so Translink can take it apart replace it with a flat road (contributing to traffic congestion in the city).
A crossing would then be created so people can walk to-and-fro over the road between the new station and the city centre.
Mr Dickson has argued that it would be safer to keep the bridge and let people walk under it, rather than use a traffic crossing over the surface of the road.
His leaflets, running to four pages, are headlined “Warning: accident blackspot ahead”.
They state: “The removal of the Boyne Bridge will not only result in the loss of our built heritage, but will create an accident blackspot.
"There will be a considerable number of injuries and fatalities at the toucan crossing, planned to be located where the Boyne Bridge is now and facing Glengall Street.
"The NI Transport Holding Company / Translink consultation mentioned 20 million-plus passenger movements.
"That would most certainly point to the obvious conclusion that there would be considerable use of the toucan crossing.
"As the numbers using the crossing increases, so will the number of injuries and fatalities. All can be avoided by retaining the bridge and using it to provide a safe underpass.”
Translink said in response: “The Durham Street bridge [Boyne Bridge] is being dismantled to make way for significant public realm improvements being carried out around the new Belfast Grand Central station.
“This is part of Belfast’s overall transformational plans to improve the streetscape environment and create more accessible, greener spaces, including the new Saltwater Square.
‘‘In full consultation with Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council, a new pedestrian crossing is proposed at the Durham Street / Glengall Street junction.
"This will utilise pedestrian detection technology, which will extend the length of ‘green’ time, so that those with mobility issues or slower-moving pedestrians can cross the road safely.
"Equally, if the crossing is cleared quicker than expected, the detectors will reduce the ‘green man’ time and give the vehicle driver a green light quicker. This has been shown to be effective in reducing driver delays in other cities.
"Durham Street will benefit from a second pedestrian crossing at the south side of Saltwater Square to link across to the Great Northern Mall and Great Victoria Street beyond.’’
