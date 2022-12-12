News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lorry sheds its load amidst freezing conditions - Roads Service advises of overnight salting

A lorry has shed its load this afternoon amidst freezing road conditions.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

According to @TrafficwatchNI ‘B Section were on patrol and came across this lorry which has shed it's load’.

The post adds: ‘A contributory factor was the road conditions.

Hide Ad

‘Bear with us as we manage traffic on the Lurgan Road Banbridge.

Most Popular

‘Even professional drivers are hindered in this weather.’

Another Tweet from TrafficwatchNI adds: “#WinterService Temps forecast to fall below freezing - widespread risk of ice on roads.

Hide Ad

"Salting of roads on the scheduled network commenced in East of province 12:30 Monday and planned to commence elsewhere with staggered start times throughout Monday afternoon

"#WinterService Overnight salting is also planned on scheduled road network in early hours of Tuesday morning

Hide Ad
Lorry sheds its load

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.