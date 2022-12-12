According to @TrafficwatchNI ‘B Section were on patrol and came across this lorry which has shed it's load’.

The post adds: ‘A contributory factor was the road conditions.

‘Bear with us as we manage traffic on the Lurgan Road Banbridge.

‘Even professional drivers are hindered in this weather.’

Another Tweet from TrafficwatchNI adds: “#WinterService Temps forecast to fall below freezing - widespread risk of ice on roads.

"Salting of roads on the scheduled network commenced in East of province 12:30 Monday and planned to commence elsewhere with staggered start times throughout Monday afternoon

"#WinterService Overnight salting is also planned on scheduled road network in early hours of Tuesday morning

Lorry sheds its load