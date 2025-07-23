The PSNI has confirmed that two people have died and two are being treated in hospital following a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh.

Police said they are currently at the scene the shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

“We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries,” police said in a statement.

"We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public. A further update will follow in due course.”

The scene of the suspected shooting incident at Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh. Photo: Pacemaker.

The PSNI issued a statement just before 10am to say that the Drumeer Road had been closed to traffic.

It then issued a further statement at 11:30am to confirm details of the shootings.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8:21am this morning. Three ambulances, a paramedic and the Air Ambulance were tasked to the scene.

Up to half a dozen police cars have been pictured around the location.

Speaking from London, former DUP leader Arlene Foster said the news was “just absolutely devastating” and the last thing you expect to hear from Maguiresbridge, which she described as “a very sleepy little village in Fermanagh”.

She added: “I just feel so sorry for everybody that has been impacted by what seems to be an absolutely horrific tragedy.

“Obviously those involved will need a lot of support in the coming days and I am sure the community in Fermanagh will give that to them."

The former First Minister said she knows wider family members linked to the situation.

"I send my deepest condolences love and support to them at this time,” she added.

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen also expressed deep shock.

"Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time," said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP.

"I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.

Police have closed off the Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh. Photo: Pacemaker.

"Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

"I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 0821 on Wednesday, and dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene.