Major resurfacing scheme on M1 Motorway, Craigavon to start next week

A resurfacing scheme on the M1 Motorway, Craigavon, will restart on Friday19 September 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works, which are scheduled to be completed between Friday 19 September and Sunday 28 September 2025, are required to complete the major £3m improvement along the eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) which commenced in July.

To ensure the safety of road users and our road workers while the while the work take place it will be necessary to implement a series of lane closures and road closures as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road construction worker leveling fresh asphalt with rake during road construction and repair works

M1 Motorway eastbound between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) will be closed each night from 8.00pm to 7.00am (Friday); from 8.00pm to 12.00noon (Saturday); from 8.00pm to 6.00am (Sunday to Thursday) with diversionary route signed via A3 Kernan Loop - A3 Northway - A3 Central Way - A3 Lake Road - U1125 Eastway - B2 Silverwood Road - C706 Kiln Road - A76 Lough Road.

M1 Motorway eastbound between Junction 11 (Ballynacor) and Junction 10 (Lurgan) will be reduced to single lane each day from 7.00am to 8.00pm (Saturday); from 12.00noon to 8.00pm (Sunday); and from 6.00am to 8.00pm (Monday to Friday).

A temporary speed limit of 50 mph speed limit will also be imposed along the stretch and overtaking will be prohibited for the safety of road users.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however some delays can be expected , and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey or commute and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, as usual completion of the work by 28 September 2025 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.