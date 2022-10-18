Barry Mohan

In a statement, James O'Connor said: “It's such a sad day today!. This young man taken way before his time!. We had many a great night together!. An absolute gentleman and a cracking musician and singer. im honoured to have been lucky enough to share the stage with you Barry Mohan you are going to be severely missed bud!. My sincere condolences to Pauric and Marina and all the family and friends.

Keep that stage warm up there!

I will miss you forever bud”.

In another post, One for the Road, said: “We are absolutely devastated to hear this morning on the tragic passing of Barry Mohan.

"Barry was a musical genius and inspired so many people in the music industry.

"We’ve had many’s a craic, many’s a drink and many’s a sing song together through the years. He will be greatly missed by so many across the world. We are blessed to have shared the stage with him so many times! His smile could light up any room. Out greatest condolences to Marina, Pauric, Céala Rose and his family and friends far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will miss you Baz

“Rest in peace buddy”

Meanwhile, Dungannon Comhaltas - Craobh Uí Néill CCÉ, Dún Geanainn, said: “We are so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up. Barry was the son of Marina Ní Mocháin - a great friend of ours in Dungannon Comhaltas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry played with our Branch on a few social occasions and we are blessed that he was such a great friend to many of our members. We are devastated at his loss. Our hearts go out to Marina and Pauric. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

A death notice on Funeral Times said that Mr Mohan, from Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone, died suddenly as a result of an accident.